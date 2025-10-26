1 dead after fire in central Las Vegas

70°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2025 - 10:07 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2025 - 10:52 pm

A woman was found dead after police and fire department personnel responded to a central Las Vegas fire Saturday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department, the body of an elderly woman was found inside a unit at the Casa Vegas Condos, near Maryland Parkway and East Karen Avenue, after authorities responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

In an email, Danny Horvat, assistant fire chief for the department, said firefighters responded to a two-story building at 1405 E. Vegas Valley Dr. that had flames coming from a second-floor unit.

The dead woman was later found inside that unit, Horvat said. Clark County fire responded with six fire engines and a number of other vehicles, he said.

More than three dozen firefighters were at the scene. In a text message, Metro Lt. Sam Bonner said arson investigators with the fire department were also at the scene.

At the scene Saturday night, firefighters could be seen inside the unit. A burned mattress could also be seen inside the unit.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, according to Horvat, was still being investigated as of late Saturday night. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

