Local Las Vegas

1 dead after head-on crash in northern Las Vegas Valley

September 6, 2021 - 9:00 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in the north Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said a head-on collision occurred on Farm Road, near the intersection of Tenaya Way around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

One driver, an adult female, was deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other car, an adult male, was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death.

Farm Road is closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more details.

