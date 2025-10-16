63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Person found dead after house fire in northwest Las Vegas

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Police investigate a crash Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Burnham Avenue and East Flamingo Road in ...
Crash in central Las Vegas Valley injures pedestrian on an electric scooter
A parcel of land at 5032 Palo Verde Road near Harry Reid International Airport is shown in Las ...
Boring Co. buys land near Vegas airport for key Loop expansion
Miya Boggs, aunt of Wesley Larsen, discusses the circumstances of her nephew’s death caused b ...
‘Somebody we loved very much:’ Aunt remembers Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in DUI crash
Teases Williams holds up the nametag with the name of her daughter, Breyanna Sotomayor, during ...
Victims of domestic violence killings honored in Las Vegas ceremony
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2025 - 10:53 am
 
Updated October 16, 2025 - 11:04 am

A person was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to officials.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded at 3:24 a.m. to the 6000 Block of Carmen Boulevard, near Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue, where a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the bedroom window of a single-story residential structure

Fire officials said in a news release that crews forced entry and searched the residence.

Firefighters found one person inside the residence in their initial search. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under active investigation, according to Las Vegas Fire, which noted that the Metropolitan Police Department is assisting.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES