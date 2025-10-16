Person found dead after house fire in northwest Las Vegas

A person was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to officials.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded at 3:24 a.m. to the 6000 Block of Carmen Boulevard, near Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue, where a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the bedroom window of a single-story residential structure

Fire officials said in a news release that crews forced entry and searched the residence.

Firefighters found one person inside the residence in their initial search. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under active investigation, according to Las Vegas Fire, which noted that the Metropolitan Police Department is assisting.

No further information was immediately available.