49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

1 dead after Interstate 15 crash northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 4:10 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2021 - 9:58 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas, near Overton, officials said.

Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet Monday afternoon that the auto-pedestrian crash occurred in northbound traffic near mile marker 108.

The crash happened about 12:25 p.m., according to an NHP incident log. The right lane was closed for a few hours, but had reopened by 6:45 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
2
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
3
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
5
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area ...
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
By / RJ

O.J. Simpson, the NFL great who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife but later spent years in prison after a conviction on armed robbery charges, received his coronavirus vaccine in Las Vegas.