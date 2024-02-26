1 dead after motorcycle crash involving 3 cars

One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle Monday morning in Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and University Center Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

Police said in a news release that the motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man, was driving toward the intersection with a red traffic signal when the bike overturned and the rider and motorcycle slid into the intersection. The rider and motorcycle collided with the front of a Toyota Corolla Cross, which had a fresh green traffic signal.

The motorcycle also slid into a Honda Passport Sport, and other debris from the collision struck a Honda Accord.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The motorcyclist’s death is the 31st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

THIS DOESN’T NEED TO HAPPEN! The 31st traffic fatality in our jurisdiction occurred at E. Flamingo Rd & University Center, involving a motorcycle and taxi cab. Investigators believe the motorcycle rider ran a red light! Remember, safety starts with each one of us! pic.twitter.com/3uYGxurlrv — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 27, 2024

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.