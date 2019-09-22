1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

Multiple pedestrians and vehicle occupants were transported to University Medical Center.

Police investigate a fatal crash Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soft Breezes Drive in Las Vegas. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

About 9:45 a.m., two vehicles collided and struck several pedestrians at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soft Breezes Drive, west of Buffalo Drive.

Police said there were two vehicles involved – There’s a white SUV and a black Tesla. Pedestrians were standing on the southwest corner here when they were struck. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/XTj4zj4S5P — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) September 22, 2019

Multiple pedestrians and vehicle occupants were transported to University Medical Center. One person has died.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

