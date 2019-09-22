1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas
Multiple pedestrians and vehicle occupants were transported to University Medical Center.
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.
About 9:45 a.m., two vehicles collided and struck several pedestrians at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soft Breezes Drive, west of Buffalo Drive.
Police said there were two vehicles involved – There’s a white SUV and a black Tesla. Pedestrians were standing on the southwest corner here when they were struck. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/XTj4zj4S5P
Multiple pedestrians and vehicle occupants were transported to University Medical Center. One person has died.
Further details were not immediately available.
