1 dead after police chase, crash, Metro says

One person was killed Monday morning in a vehicle crash after a police chase in west Las Vegas.

The four-mile pursuit began around 12:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard, where police said a vehicle with three people inside drove away from officers, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicle crashed, and one person inside died at the scene, but police did not release details of how the wreck occurred.

The other two people inside the vehicle were hospitalized, but Metro did not specify their injuries.

West Lake Mead Boulevard was closed between Rock Springs Drive and North Rainbow Boulevard, and U.S. Highway 95 was closed northbound and southbound at Lake Mead while officers investigated the crash.

