1 dead after speeding crash in downtown Las Vegas

One person died and an Arizona driver was arrested after a crash in downtown Las Vegas on Friday night.

Investigators believe that just after 8 p.m. a 2007 Mercedes Benz C230 crashed into a 2006 BMW 325i near East Bonanza Road and 21st Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives believe the Mercedes was speeding eastbound and tried to make a left turn, smashing into the driver’s side of the BMW, which was going north.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center trauma center, where the BMW driver died.

The 22-year-old from Las Vegas will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

The driver of the Mercedes, 40-year-old Takiyah Branham of Glendale, Ariz., was booked in absentia on reckless driving resulting in death, Metro said.

