1 dead, another injured in condo fire near UNLV

The fatal fire early Monday originated in the living room of a fifth-floor residence at the Wimbledon Las Vegas luxury condominium building near UNLV.

Santana wants a new Woodstock as he makes Strip return

Clark County Fire Department trucks at a fatal fire at 3930 University Center near East Flamingo on May 6, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

A fire damaged room in an apartment at 3930 University Center near East Flamingo on May 6, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

Fire hoses threaded into the fire-damaged building on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

A person who died was found in this fire-damaged room on Monday, May 6, 2024, according to the Clark County Fire Department. (Clark County Fire Department)

One person died and a second person was injured in a fire early Monday on the fifth floor of a luxury condominium building near UNLV in south-central Las Vegas.

At 5:35 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to the 10-story Wimbledon Las Vegas condo complex at 3930 University Center Drive north of East Flamingo Road, according to Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

After reports of smoke on the fifth floor, fire crews climbed the stairs to the floor, connected fire hoses and forced through the door of a residential unit, Samuels said.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and during a search located one victim who was transferred to a medical unit standing by, while a second victim was able to move down the hallway and helped by firefighters to another medical unit, Samuels said.

Both victims were taken to the nearest hospital emergency department with fire personnel riding along, he said.

One victim, who is not yet identified, died and the other had moderate to severe burns but survived, he said.

Three dogs in the residence were unharmed, he said

The fire, the cause of which is so far undetermined, originated in the living room of the condo, and damage is estimated at $200,000, he said.

Some 47 fire personnel were sent to the scene accompanied by six fire engines, two fire trucks, three rescue vehicles and an air resource unit, he said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.