1 dead in 2-car crash near Summerlin

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards around 7:17 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person died after a two-vehicle crash that left one car cut in half in the northwest valley Sunday night, police said.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards around 7:17 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The occupant of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. According to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department, two people were hospitalized after the crash.

The intersection is closed, and there are lane restrictions and road closures on immediate surrounding streets, Gordon said.

This story previously stated the wrong number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.