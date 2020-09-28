91°F
1 dead in 3-car crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 3:32 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2020 - 3:57 pm

One person is dead after a three-car crash Monday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted at 2:42 p.m.

The Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed as of 4 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

