1 dead in 3-car crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The Interstate 15 northbound offramp at Las Vegas Boulevard is closed, according to a tweet at 2:42 p.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a three-car crash Monday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted at 2:42 p.m.

The Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed as of 4 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.