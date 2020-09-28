1 dead in 3-car crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley
The Interstate 15 northbound offramp at Las Vegas Boulevard is closed, according to a tweet at 2:42 p.m.
One person is dead after a three-car crash Monday afternoon in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted at 2:42 p.m.
The Interstate 15 southbound offramp at Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed as of 4 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
