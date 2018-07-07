1 dead in 4-vehicle crash east of downtown Las Vegas

The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. on southbound Pecos Road south of Stewart Avenue, according to police and the Regional Transportation Commission.

The scene of a multi-car crash at Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018. According to police, one person died. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

One person died Saturday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash east of downtown, Las Vegas police said.

One of the vehicles hit a pole, and the preliminary details were an occupant of the vehicle died at a local hospital, Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

Southbound Pecos was closed between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart, according to the RTC.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

