1 dead in 4-vehicle crash east of downtown Las Vegas

One person died Saturday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash east of downtown, Las Vegas police said.
The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. on southbound Pecos Road south of Stewart Avenue, according to police and the Regional Transportation Commission.
One of the vehicles hit a pole, and the preliminary details were an occupant of the vehicle died at a local hospital, Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett said.
Southbound Pecos was closed between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart, according to the RTC.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
