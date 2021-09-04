1 dead in central Las Vegas crash
A driver died Friday night following a crash in central Las Vegas.
Officers were called at 6:31 p.m. to North Martin Luther King and West Lake Mead boulevards after a report of an injury crash.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. John Miles said the crash involved a single vehicle. The driver died at a hospital.
Further information was not immediately available.
