Local Las Vegas

1 dead in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2021 - 7:25 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A driver died Friday night following a crash in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:31 p.m. to North Martin Luther King and West Lake Mead boulevards after a report of an injury crash.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. John Miles said the crash involved a single vehicle. The driver died at a hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

