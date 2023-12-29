1 dead in crash near Summerlin

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. near Durango Drive and Soneto Lane.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-vehicle crash near Summerlin left one person dead Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. near Durango Drive and Soneto Lane. One person died and another was taken to University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.