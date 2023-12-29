60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

1 dead in crash near Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-vehicle crash near Summerlin left one person dead Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. near Durango Drive and Soneto Lane. One person died and another was taken to University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
2
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
3
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
4
CARTOON: Ready for the junk yard
CARTOON: Ready for the junk yard
5
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
West valley fire leaves 17 displaced
By / RJ

Flames erupted at about 12:30 a.m. from a ground air conditioning unit that sat between two buildings in the 9100 block of W. Desert Inn Road, the fire department said.

More stories
One person dies in east valley crash
One person dies in east valley crash
Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley
Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Henderson man, 48, dies after crash
Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies
Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies