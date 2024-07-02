1 dead in crash northwest of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to Highway Patrol, all southbound travel lanes on U.S. 95 at mile marker 108, which is located near Lee Canyon Road, are closed due to the crash.

Highway Patrol says the preliminary details are that the crash involves a single Toyota vehicle with one deceased occupant.

It is unknown at this time if speed or impairment are factors, authorities said.

NHP advised that the closures would last up to 2 hours. No further information was immediately available.