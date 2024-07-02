105°F
1 dead in crash northwest of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport. (Las Vegas Spaceport)
FAA approves 1st steps of Las Vegas Spaceport project
Airbnb has implemented anti-party measures to limit risky rentals during the Fourth of July wee ...
Airbnb rolls out anti-party measures for July 4 weekend in Las Vegas
Jason Kendall, who has been charged in the delayed death of a woman found in a hotel room, is l ...
Man remains jailed in death of woman found in Las Vegas hotel
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead sh ...
Coroner IDs missing boater found dead at Lake Mead
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 1:38 pm
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to Highway Patrol, all southbound travel lanes on U.S. 95 at mile marker 108, which is located near Lee Canyon Road, are closed due to the crash.

Highway Patrol says the preliminary details are that the crash involves a single Toyota vehicle with one deceased occupant.

It is unknown at this time if speed or impairment are factors, authorities said.

NHP advised that the closures would last up to 2 hours. No further information was immediately available.

