Local Las Vegas

1 dead in early morning crash near Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 1:15 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two cars were involved in a fatal crash early Tuesday morning near Allegiant Stadium.

The crash occurred at 5:46 a.m. on Valley View Boulevard and West Hacienda Avenue, according to Metro Officer Robert Wicks.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and police believe impairment was a factor in the crash, Wicks said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kiara Adams kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

