1 dead in east Las Vegas crash, police say

The two-car crash was reported about 3 p.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, west of North Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in the east valley.

The two-car crash was reported about 3 p.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, west of North Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. One person is dead as a result of the crash, Holmes said.

Expect road closures in the area while Metro’s fatal crash team investigates, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, Las Vegas