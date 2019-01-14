1 dead in east Las Vegas crash, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in the east valley.
The two-car crash was reported about 3 p.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, west of North Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. One person is dead as a result of the crash, Holmes said.
Expect road closures in the area while Metro’s fatal crash team investigates, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, Las Vegas