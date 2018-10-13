1 dead in fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas

One person is dead from a fatal crash Friday evening in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Heavy traffic is seen on Blue Diamond Road after a fatal traffic crash Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (RTC traffic cameras)

One person died in a fatal crash Friday evening in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. at Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street, near Decatur Boulevard, in the south valley, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers. Blue Diamond Road was closed as of 6 p.m. Friday around the scene of the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Meyers said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available, he said.

The person’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

36.034293, -115.203703