1 dead in fiery crash in central Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near West Washington Avenue and North Torrey Pines Drive.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At least three vehicles were involved, including one that caught fire, police said.

Roads were closed in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.