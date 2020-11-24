64°F
1 dead in house fire in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 1:27 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person is dead following a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley, officials said.

About 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a fire at a home on the 6400 block of Jackrabbit Run Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, the Clark County Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, they found a heavy fire in the second floor of the building, with reports of someone still inside the home, the department said. Firefighters then found one person dead in the home.

The fire was knocked down about 12:40 p.m. Crews were continuing to investigate the scene Tuesday afternoon and had not determined the cause of the fire or the estimated damage.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

