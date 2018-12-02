1 dead in I-15 crash near downtown Las Vegas

A deadly motorcycle crash midday Sunday has closed northbound Interstate 15 in the central Las Vegas Valley, troopers said.

An injury crash between a passenger car and a motorcycle has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near the Charleston Boulevard exit in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 (Elaine Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An injury crash between a passenger car and a motorcycle has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near the Charleston Boulevard exit in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 (RTC Cameras)

A motorcycle rear-ended a car about 11:15 a.m. while heading north on I-15 approaching Charleston Boulevard, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said. The motorcycle rider, a man, died at University Medical Center.

I-15 northbound lanes had reopened by 3:15 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

