1 dead in I-15 crash near downtown Las Vegas

A deadly motorcycle crash midday Sunday closed northbound Interstate 15 in the central Las Vegas Valley, troopers said.
A motorcycle rear-ended a car about 11:15 a.m. while heading north on I-15 approaching Charleston Boulevard, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said. The motorcycle rider, a man, died at University Medical Center.
I-15 northbound lanes had reopened by 3:15 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted.
The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.36.158835, -115.160377