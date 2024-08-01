87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

1 dead in Las Vegas apartment blaze; 3rd fire fatality in less than a week

The Tides on Duneville apartments in 2022. (Google photo)
The Tides on Duneville apartments in 2022. (Google photo)
More Stories
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas ...
Extreme heat could be classified as a ‘major disaster’
Mourners embrace during a vigil for Kameron Moore and Vincent Herrera at the Riverbend Village ...
‘It’s tragic’: 2 men who died in Las Vegas apartment fire remembered
This undated photo provided by Earth Funeral shows finished nutrient-rich soil from the human c ...
This new Las Vegas facility will let you turn your body into dirt
The annual Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar is returning to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4, 2024, ...
Famed Halloween pop-up bar coming to Las Vegas this fall
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 9:46 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2024 - 10:17 pm

A person died Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The complex is named Tides on Duneville.

Firefighters reported seeing light smoke and no fire when they arrived at the two-story dwelling, but a primary search found a fatality.

Crews conducted a forcible entry and performed the search. Personnel extinguished the fire and confined it to a single unit.

No other patients or injuries were reported.

Occupants from three adjacent units were displaced for a short period of time while the scene was examined and processed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The death was the third fire-related fatality in Las Vegas since Sunday.

On June 6, 2023, a fire destroyed a building at the Tides on Charleston complex and damaged two others. Six residents and one firefighter were injured, 18 people were displaced and 26-year-old David Phlong was found dead in his apartment.

It was at least the third major fire at the West Charleston complex since 2020.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Another day, another record: Las Vegas hits 119 as heat wave continues
recommend 2
3 juveniles injured in suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas Valley
recommend 3
Summerlin Hospital hit by air conditioning outage
recommend 4
Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Stuck at 118: Las Vegas’ 115-plus heat record reaches 6th straight day
recommend 6
Record streaks bake Las Vegas as valley stays above 115