1 dead in Las Vegas apartment blaze; 3rd fire fatality since Sunday

The fire was reported at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The Tides on Duneville apartments in 2022. (Google photo)

A person died Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at 5055 Duneville Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The complex is named Tides on Duneville.

Firefighters reported seeing light smoke and no fire when they arrived at the two-story dwelling, but a primary search found a fatality.

Crews conducted a forcible entry and performed the search. Personnel extinguished the fire and confined it to a single unit.

No other patients or injuries were reported.

Occupants from three adjacent units were displaced for a short period of time while the scene was examined and processed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The death was the third fire-related fatality in Las Vegas since Sunday.

On June 6, 2023, a fire destroyed a building at the Tides on Charleston complex and damaged two others. Six residents and one firefighter were injured, 18 people were displaced and 26-year-old David Phlong was found dead in his apartment.

It was at least the third major fire at the West Charleston complex since 2020.

