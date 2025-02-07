71°F
1 dead in motorcycle crash near Allegiant Stadium

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2025 - 2:30 pm
 

A man was killed Friday morning after a motorcycle crash west of the Strip.

A 25-year-old man lost control of a motorcycle he was driving before colliding with a parked semi trailer just after 7 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man was traveling north on Wynn Road and lost control of the 1999 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating as he passed the road’s intersection with West Mesa Vista Avenue, just west of Allegiant Stadium.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” according to the release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity had not been released as of early Friday afternoon. The incident marks the 25th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bryanhorwath on X.

