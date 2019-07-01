1 dead in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Sunday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Sunday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 9 p.m. on the ramp from eastbound 215 Beltway to southbound Interstate 15, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said. The vehicle crashed into a wall and caught fire, he said. One person died.

Troopers indicated the ramp was closed and drivers should avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

