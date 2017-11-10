1 dead in northwest Las Vegas motorcycle crash

One person is dead Thursday night after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man is dead Thursday night after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the northwest valley.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection Bradley Road and Whispering Sands Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Munson said.

The 32-year-old motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on Whispering Sands when his motorcycle struck a median, according to Sgt. Robert Stauffer of Metro’s fatal crash investigation detail.

Stauffer said it appears the man was driving “well above” the area’s 25 mph speed limit, and might have been racing or “speed riding” with other motorcyclists. The person who reported the crash only heard it happen, Stauffer said, and that person told police they heard other motorcycles in the area.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and several people stopped to help him, but he died at the scene, Stauffer said.

Police are investigating the crash and trying to locate anyone who might have been riding with the man before the crash.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the person who died after next of kin is notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Bradley Road and Whispering Sands Drive, Las Vegas