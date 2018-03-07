1 dead in single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

One person is dead after an early Wednesday morning crash in the north valley.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, March 7, 2018, on Jones Boulevard just north of Deer Springs Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The single-vehicle crash was called in about 1:35 a.m. on Jones Boulevard just north of Deer Springs Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer. The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the driver as 23-year-old Joshua Andrew San Nicolas Meno of North Las Vegas.

Stauffer said it wasn’t clear when the crash actually occurred, because there were no witnesses. The crash was reported by a passer-by who noticed the wreck on the side of the road.

Investigators determined the vehicle crossed the median while traveling southbound on Jones. The rear right tire struck the end of a median and the car rotated and then slid sideways across the road, Stauffer said. The vehicle then hit a curb and a wooden utility pole and became lodged between the pole and a brick wall.

About 2:30 a.m. officers at the scene stepped through debris as they inspected the silver sedan. Stauffer said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The coroner will determine if the driver was impaired.

At 4 a.m. a portion of Jones was still blocked off between Deer Springs Way and Elkhorn Road. Police said the road would likely be closed for another hour, at least.

Jones Boulevard, Deer Springs Way Las Vegas, Nevada