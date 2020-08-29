1 dead in southeast Las Vegas Valley house fire

Crews were called just before 12:40 p.m. to the home on the 2600 block of Heritage Drive.

The Clark County Fire Department responds to a fatal fire Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, on the 2600 block of Heritage Drive in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a house fire Saturday afternoon in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called just before 12:40 p.m. to the home on the 2600 block of Heritage Drive, near East Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway, according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan.

There has not been a estimate on damages and the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

