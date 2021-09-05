88°F
1 dead in southwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2021 - 8:53 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2021 - 8:54 pm
A passenger was killed Saturday night after police said the driver was doing doughnuts in a southwest Las Vegas intersection.

Officers were called at 6:16 p.m. to South Durango Drive and West Badura Avenue after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Investigators believe the driver was doing a spinout in the intersection and lost control and the vehicle rolled over, according to Metro Lt. Chris Dennis.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Dennis said it was unclear if impairment was involved.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

