1 dead in SUV rollover crash on US 95 in southeast Las Vegas

One person is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the southeast valley Monday night.

One person was ejected and killed Monday night in a crash on northbound U.S. 95 near the Tropicana Avenue. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

About 10:45 p.m. a Suzuki SUV lost control and hit the median on northbound U.S. 95 near the Tropicana Avenue exit, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said.

The driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle, Smaka said, and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

A sedan traveling northbound struck the SUV after it crashed. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

Smaka said it wasn’t yet clear why the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle.

Northbound U.S. 95 reopened around 5:30 a.m.

