1 dead in U.S. 95 crash in Las Vegas; southbound lanes closed

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol tweeted that one person was confirmed dead and multiple occupants were taken to University Medical Center.

The state Department of Transportation has closed southbound U.S. 95, and traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Cheyenne Boulevard exit.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area, according to the tweet.

It was not immediately known if rainy weather was a factor in the crash. But roads in the valley have been wet from a winter storm for much of Thanksgiving Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.