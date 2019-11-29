1 dead in U.S. 95 crash in northwest Las Vegas

One person was killed in a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police investigate a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ( Chitose Suzuki/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The agency responded to the crash around 5:20 p.m. after a Hyundai traveling west on the ramp to southbound U.S. 95 lost control and began to spin, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The Hyundai entered the highway and the driver’s side door was struck by another Hyundai traveling south.

The driver of the car that lost control was taken to UMC, where he was pronounced dead, Buratczuk said. The two other passengers suffered only minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital. All three were not wearing seatbelts, Buratczuk said.

The driver of the other Hyundai was not injured, and that car’s passenger was taken to UMC with a non-life-threatening injury.

“It was raining at the time, so investigators do believe the vehicle was too fast for the weather condidtions,” Buratczuk said. “We would always say not wearing a seatbelt is a contributing factor, but that would be up to the coroner to decide.”

He urged to public to slow down while driving on the wet roads.

“When it rains, our crash numbers double, sometimes even triple,” Buratczuk said. “The roads are very slippery especially the on and off ramps, you can’t drive on those curves the same as when it’s dry pavement.”

The state Department of Transportation closed southbound U.S. 95, and traffic was diverted off the highway at the Cheyenne Boulevard exit. The southbound lanes reopened just before 10 p.m.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.