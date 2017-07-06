ad-fullscreen
1 dead in west Las Vegas car crash involving stolen truck

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 7:12 pm
 

A woman is dead after a car crash involving a stolen pickup truck, police said.

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday Las Vegas police were following the pickup truck near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police spokesman Michael Rodriguez. The truck crashed into a police cruiser and two other vehicles.

A driver of one of the other vehicles died at the scene, and two other people were taken to University Medical Center, Rodriguez said. The woman driving the stolen pickup truck was arrested and is also receiving treatment at UMC.

The intersection is shut down while police investigate.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 

