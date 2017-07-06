1 dead in west Las Vegas car crash involving stolen truck

A woman died Wednesday after a car crash involving a stolen pickup truck near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a stolen pickup truck near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday Las Vegas police were following the pickup truck near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police spokesman Michael Rodriguez. The truck crashed into a police cruiser and two other vehicles.

A driver of one of the other vehicles died at the scene, and two other people were taken to University Medical Center, Rodriguez said. The woman driving the stolen pickup truck was arrested and is also receiving treatment at UMC.

The intersection is shut down while police investigate.

