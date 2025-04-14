1 dead in wrong-way crash north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way crash early Monday morning north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to police, the crash, which involved a minivan and a semi tractor-trailer, occurred at about 1:42 a.m. near IR15 and mile marker 79, southbound. The crash is approximately 25 miles north of Exit 54 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

Authorities said that the preliminary investigation indicates that the minivan was traveling the wrong way, northbound in the southbound travel lanes of IR15. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to NHP, the driver of the semi tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#TrafficAlert IR15 and mile marker 79, both southbound travel lanes are closed, due to a fatal crash. IR15 will re-open to one travel lane southbound, once fire and rescue are completed in area. Please slow down in this area, while both Troopers and Investigators are working this… pic.twitter.com/ZuyiQnnbws — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 14, 2025

No further information was immediately available.