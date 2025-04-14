63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

1 dead in wrong-way crash north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Construction is underway at the former Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar ...
Boring Co. eyeing Vegas Loop stations near Sphere; Monorail upgrade set to get underway
Renderings have been unveiled of the proposed Spaceport project. (Courtesy: Spaceport)
Want your own personal satellite? Here’s how and what it’ll cost
Flowers are left on a fence during a vigil for Jordon Dodder, who died after a crash at the int ...
Motorcyclist, veteran remembered at candlelight vigil
Carrie Underwood closes her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, April ...
Carrie Underwood closes Las Vegas Strip residency with inferno, waterfall
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 5:02 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way crash early Monday morning north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to police, the crash, which involved a minivan and a semi tractor-trailer, occurred at about 1:42 a.m. near IR15 and mile marker 79, southbound. The crash is approximately 25 miles north of Exit 54 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

Authorities said that the preliminary investigation indicates that the minivan was traveling the wrong way, northbound in the southbound travel lanes of IR15. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to NHP, the driver of the semi tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES