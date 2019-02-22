1 dead of apparent medical episode on I-15 in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

One person died of an apparent medical episode Thursday afternoon along Interstate 15 in the central valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Expect closures on the southbound I-15 collector-distributor road at Russell Road, the Highway Patrol posted on social media.

Investigators were en route Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol advised using alternative routes to access the 215 Beltway.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

