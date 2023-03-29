1 detained after report of gun near Shadow Ridge High School

At least one person was detained Wednesday after authorities reported someone carrying a gun near Shadow Ridge High School.

People wait outside of Shadow Ridge High School during a lockdown, Wednesday, March, 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. At least one person was detained Wednesday after authorities reported someone carrying a gun near Shadow Ridge High School, forcing the campus into a “hard lockdown” for more than an hour. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge High School at 5050 Brent Lane in Las Vegas, NV. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Shadow Ridge High School at 5050 Brent Lane in Las Vegas is seen in a file photo. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was detained Wednesday after authorities reported someone carrying a gun near Shadow Ridge High School, forcing the campus into a “hard lockdown” for more than an hour, police said.

“This is NOT an active shooter situation,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Principal Taci Kannon wrote in a statement to parents that the call was a “rumored threat.”

No one has been reported injured, police said.

Hard lockdowns are enacted after a report of a person on campus with a firearm, Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink has told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A hard lockdown requires a school to lock all of its doors and students hide until they are released, while a soft lockdown only requires a school to lock doors leading into the campus and does not disrupt classroom time, Zink said.

Clark County schools conduct five lockdown drills annually, including three hard lockdowns and two soft lockdowns.

Students at the northeast valley school were expected to be released after the school has been cleared by police.

“Please avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles,” Metro wrote.

Details on the person who was detained were not immediately available.

The Clark County Education Association, which represents the teachers, posted a statement Wednesday on Twitter calling for action against gun violence.

“Everyday, there’s another incident of firearms in our schools,” the post read. “We can’t wait for a tragedy to unfold. Legislators and the Governor must act now.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.