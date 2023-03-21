1 fatal, 6 injury crashes on Las Vegas highways amid rain

At least one person was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Review-Journal file photo)

At least one person was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle rollover was reported around 4 a.m. at the 215 Beltway east, near South Decatur Boulevard, according to a Twitter post from Nevada State Police.

The Regional Transportation Commission said the left lanes were blocked as of 6:45 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

Rainy conditions across the valley Tuesday morning also caused injury crashes on the Beltway at the Interstate 15 connector and St. Rose Parkway, on I-15 at West Silverado Ranch Boulevard and the Pinto Lane onramp and on U.S. Highway 95 at South Rancho Drive, according to state police traffic logs.

A graphic posted by the National Weather Service indicated the chance of rain would taper off early Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.