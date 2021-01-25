1 hospitalized after central Las Vegas crash

The person hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries. Traffic in the area was closed while police investigate.

At least one person was hospitalized after a two-car crash in the central valley Sunday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said a blue pickup truck and a white sedan crashed near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard about 7:34 p.m.

Boxler said the person hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries. Traffic in the area was closed while police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.