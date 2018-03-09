1 hospitalized after collision near Las Vegas elementary school

At least one person was hospitalized Friday morning after a collision near a central Las Vegas Valley elementary school.

Las Vegas police investigate after a car crashed into a gate at Fyfe Elementary School after a two-vehicle collision near Valley View Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, Friday, March 8, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate after a car crashed into a gate at Fyfe Elementary School after a two-vehicle collision near Valley View Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, Friday, March 8, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate after a car crashed into a gate at Fyfe Elementary School after a two-vehicle collision near Valley View Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, Friday, March 8, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At least one person was hospitalized Friday morning after a collision near a central Las Vegas Valley elementary school.

The crash involving at least two vehicles happened just before 7:40 a.m. near West Bonanza Road and North Valley View Boulevard. Police said after the collision, one vehicle hit a gate in front of Fyfe Elementary School at 4101 W. Bonanza Road, and a second vehicle rolled over.

At least one person was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. No other injuries were reported.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4101 W. Bonanza Road, las vegas, nv