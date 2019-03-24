1 hospitalized after fire in central Las Vegas apartment

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was hospitalized after a fire Saturday afternoon in a central valley apartment complex, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called about 4:50 p.m. to the Diplomat II apartments, at 455 Sierra Vista Drive near Paradise and Desert Inn roads, after report of a structure fire, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said. One person was taken to a hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after the fire.

Firefighters searching the apartment also found two cats that had died, Haydu said.

Smoke and flames were coming from the east side of the building when crews arrived, and the fire was put out around 5 p.m., he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there was no estimate of the cost of damage, Haydu said Saturday evening.

