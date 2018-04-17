Local Las Vegas

1 hospitalized after grease fire in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2018 - 2:37 am
 
April 17, 2018

A woman was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a grease fire at a northwest Las Vegas apartment complex.

The small fire was already out when firefighters arrived at the Avery Park apartments, 2200 N. Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

A woman inside the apartment suffered serious burns from the grease fire and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, Symanski said. No other injuries were reported.

Szymanski said cooking accidents are the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas, as well as the leading cause of fire-related injuries.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

