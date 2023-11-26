45°F
Local Las Vegas

1 hospitalized after Las Vegas fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2023 - 9:25 pm
 
Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female was hospitalized after crews responded to a fire in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

John Steinbeck, fire chief of the Clark County Fire Department, said in an email that the department responded to a burn patient just after 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was out when personnel arrived at 5415 West Harmon Ave., near South Lindell Road, but they found a female with severe burns who was in cardiac arrest. Steinbeck said she was given advanced life support measures and was taken to a hospital.

The fire caused no structural damage and the cause is still under investigation, according to the fire chief.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

