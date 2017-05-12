1 hospitalized, dog killed in attack in northwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after a dog attack in a northwest valley neighborhood Friday.

Las Vegas police responded at 6:47 a.m. to reports of a dog attacking people in the 8300 block of Fawn Brook Court, near West Deer Springs Way and Grand Montecito Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police spokesman Michael Rodriguez.

He said a woman was trying to get control of the dog, which may have bitten several other people, when it attacked and bit her. During the attack, a neighbor came outside and shot the dog, which died.

The injured person was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital for treatment, Rodriguez said.

8300 block of Fawn Brook Court, las vegas, nv