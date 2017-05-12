ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

1 hospitalized, dog killed in attack in northwest Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2017 - 10:11 am
 

One person was hospitalized after a dog attack in a northwest valley neighborhood Friday.

Las Vegas police responded at 6:47 a.m. to reports of a dog attacking people in the 8300 block of Fawn Brook Court, near West Deer Springs Way and Grand Montecito Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police spokesman Michael Rodriguez.

He said a woman was trying to get control of the dog, which may have bitten several other people, when it attacked and bit her. During the attack, a neighbor came outside and shot the dog, which died.

The injured person was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital for treatment, Rodriguez said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
