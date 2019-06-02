1 in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Officers responded to a domestic violence call about 7:45 a.m. on the 9000 block of West Russell Road.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call about 7:45 a.m. on the 9000 block of West Russell Road, near the 215 Beltway. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is in custody after an hourslong barricade Sunday in the southeast valley.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call about 7:45 a.m. on the 9000 block of West Russell Road, near the 215 Beltway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Holmes said police tried to contact a person involved in the domestic violence call but were been unable to talk to them. SWAT responded to the scene, and shortly before 11 a.m. Holmes said the person was in custody and the barricade was over.

