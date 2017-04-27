1 in custody after investigators find devices set to start fire in Trump International bathroom

Authorities investigate a a small bathroom fire at Trump International in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Chade Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was taken into custody Wednesday night after arson investigators found devices set to start fire to a Trump International bathroom.

The suspected arsonist is facing charges of first-degree arson and burglary, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

About 4:50 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was called to the hotel at 2000 Fashion Show Drive. Arriving firefighters found a small fire in a women’s pool deck restroom, the Fire Department said.

Arson investigators with the Fire Department and Metro detectives were called to assist with the investigation.

As of 6 p.m., the Fire Department confirmed the fire was out and smoke on the floor was being cleared.

Fire Department spokesman John Steinbeck said crews “found multiple devices” that were placed in the restroom to start the blaze.

Citing a continuing investigation, Summers said Wednesday night that the fire doesn’t appear to be politically motivated “on the surface,” but such motivation is not being ruled out.

The Fire Department said\ no injuries were reported during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

