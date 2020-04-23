1 injured, 4 displaced by early morning residential fire

One person was injured and four were displaced by an early morning fire Thursday in the western Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

County and city firefighters were called to a fire in a home at 6465 W. Twain Ave., near West Desert Inn Road and Rainbow Boulevard, at 3:38 a.m., Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said. When they arrived they saw flames coming from the exterior of the home.

“Fire crews conducted an offensive fire attack and controlled a small fire that was confined to a mattress,” Wiercinski said.

An occupant of the home was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is helping four adults displaced by the fire, Wiercinski said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately released.

