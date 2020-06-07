1 injured after motorcycle fire spreads in Las Vegas garage

The garage of a one-story house was fully involved, and crews had the fire out within 10 minutes.

A man was injured after a motorcycle backfired and caught fire Sunday morning in a garage in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Crews arrived just before 11 a.m. to the residence on the 6600 block of Lund Drive, near Vegas and North Torrey Pines drives, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release. The garage of a one-story house was fully involved, and crews had the fire out within 10 minutes, the release states.

The man told investigators that he was working on his motorcycle when it backfired and caught fire, which spread quickly. He received a minor burn to his hand, was treated on scene by paramedics and declined to go to the hospital.

The fire gutted the garage and damaged a parked car. Damage was estimated at $25,000. The interior of the home was not damaged.

