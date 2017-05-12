1 injured, dog killed in attack in northwest Las Vegas

There have been three dog attacks in Las Vegas in one week.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized after a dog attack in a northwest valley neighborhood Friday.

Las Vegas police responded at 6:47 a.m. to reports of a dog attack and shots fired in the 8300 block of Fawn Brook Court, near West Deer Springs Way and Grand Montecito Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police spokesman Michael Rodriguez.

He said a person was being attacked by a dog when a neighbor came outside and shot the dog, which died. Police did not disclose the dog’s breed.

The injured person was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital for treatment, Rodriguez said.

On Monday, Metro responded to two other dog attacks reported within 13 seconds of each other. The first attack ended in the death of a 6-month-old infant. In the second, a 53-year-old woman lost a portion of her upper lip.

The dog that killed the infant, a pit bull-terrier mix, was euthanized Tuesday. The dog that bit the woman, also a pit bull, is in Clark County custody at the Animal Foundation.

