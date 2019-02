Two vehicles were involved in an injury crash on Lindell Road and West Rochelle Avenue in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a two-car crash in Spring Valley Thursday morning.

About 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash at Lindell Road and West Rochelle Avenue, near West Flamingo Road.

At least one person suffered an injury, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic website.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

