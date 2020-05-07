1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

The intersection has been restricted due to debris and vehicles in the intersection.

Police investigate a traffic accident Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the intersection of Tropicana and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Traffic is being detoured in the southeast Las Vegas Valley after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash between a sedan and mid-sized SUV occurred just after 7 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Hummel.

The driver of one vehicle was transported to an area hospital. The intersection has been restricted due to debris and vehicles in the intersection.

This investigation remains under investigation by the LVMPD traffic bureau, Hummel said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.